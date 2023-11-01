Next up for the Marquette Golden Eagles women (8-0) is a game away versus the Illinois State Redbirds, tipping off at 3:00 PM ET on Sunday, December 10.

Upcoming Marquette games

Marquette's next matchup information

Opponent: Illinois State Redbirds

Illinois State Redbirds Day/Time: December 10, 2023 at 3:00 PM ET

December 10, 2023 at 3:00 PM ET Location: Redbird Arena

Redbird Arena Broadcast: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Top Marquette players

Name Games Played PTS REB AST STL BLK FG% 3P% Mackenzie Hare 8 16.5 2.8 2.8 1.3 0.0 53.0% (44-83) 59.3% (32-54) Jordan King 8 15.3 3.6 3.1 0.9 0.5 44.6% (41-92) 39.4% (13-33) Liza Karlen 8 15.1 7.0 2.5 0.6 0.8 60.0% (51-85) 36.4% (4-11) Rose Nkumu 8 10.1 1.9 5.1 2.0 0.6 70.7% (29-41) 66.7% (10-15) Frannie Hottinger 8 9.5 7.6 2.1 1.5 0.4 53.0% (35-66) 25.0% (2-8)

