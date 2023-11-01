The Marquette Golden Eagles (7-2) will be at home against the Notre Dame Fighting Irish on Saturday, December 9 (starting at 9:00 PM ET), as their 2023-24 men's college hoops season rolls on.

Upcoming Marquette games

Date Opponent H/A Time (ET) Tickets
Sat, Dec 9 Notre Dame H 9:00 PM
Thu, Dec 14 St. Thomas H 8:00 PM
Tue, Dec 19 Providence A 8:30 PM
Fri, Dec 22 Georgetown H 7:00 PM
Sat, Dec 30 Creighton H 2:00 PM
Sat, Jan 6 Seton Hall A 12:00 PM
Wed, Jan 10 Butler H 9:00 PM
Mon, Jan 15 Villanova H 2:30 PM
Sat, Jan 20 St. John's A 12:00 PM
Wed, Jan 24 DePaul A 9:00 PM
Sat, Jan 27 Seton Hall H 1:00 PM
Tue, Jan 30 Villanova A 7:00 PM
Sat, Feb 3 Georgetown A 2:00 PM
Sat, Feb 10 St. John's H 6:00 PM
Tue, Feb 13 Butler A 6:30 PM

Marquette's next matchup information

  • Opponent: Notre Dame Fighting Irish
  • Day/Time: December 9, 2023 at 9:00 PM ET
  • Location: Fiserv Forum
  • Broadcast: FOX

Top Marquette players

Name Games Played PTS REB AST STL BLK FG% 3P%
Kam Jones 9 16.4 2.9 2.4 1.2 0.0 49.5% (53-107) 45.3% (24-53)
Tyler Kolek 9 15.1 5.1 5.3 1.7 0.0 54.7% (52-95) 45.7% (16-35)
Oso Ighodaro 9 12.2 6.3 2.1 1.0 1.1 66.2% (45-68) -
David Joplin 9 8.2 3.1 0.2 0.9 0.1 35.2% (25-71) 34.0% (16-47)
Chase Ross 9 7.2 2.9 0.3 0.9 0.3 47.6% (20-42) 31.3% (5-16)

