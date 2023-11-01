The Green Bay Phoenix (5-3) will be at home against the UIC Flames on Wednesday, December 13 (tipping off at 8:00 PM ET), as their 2023-24 women's college basketball campaign continues.

If you're looking to catch the Green Bay Phoenix in person, head to Ticketmaster to buy your tickets!

Upcoming Green Bay games

Date Opponent H/A Time (ET) Tickets
Wed, Dec 13 UIC H 8:00 PM Get tickets for this game at Ticketmaster
Sat, Dec 16 Saint Louis H 5:00 PM Get tickets for this game at Ticketmaster
Tue, Dec 19 Wisconsin-Parkside H 8:00 PM Get tickets for this game at Ticketmaster
Sat, Dec 30 Cleveland State H 2:00 PM Get tickets for this game at Ticketmaster
Mon, Jan 1 Purdue Fort Wayne H 2:00 PM Get tickets for this game at Ticketmaster
Fri, Jan 5 Northern Kentucky A 7:00 PM Get tickets for this game at Ticketmaster
Sun, Jan 7 Wright State A 1:00 PM Get tickets for this game at Ticketmaster
Thu, Jan 11 Youngstown State H 8:00 PM Get tickets for this game at Ticketmaster
Sat, Jan 13 Robert Morris H 2:00 PM Get tickets for this game at Ticketmaster
Thu, Jan 18 Detroit Mercy A 7:00 PM Get tickets for this game at Ticketmaster
Sat, Jan 20 Oakland A 2:00 PM Get tickets for this game at Ticketmaster
Wed, Jan 24 IUPUI A 7:00 PM Get tickets for this game at Ticketmaster
Sun, Jan 28 Wright State H 2:00 PM Get tickets for this game at Ticketmaster
Sat, Feb 3 Cleveland State A 2:00 PM Get tickets for this game at Ticketmaster
Thu, Feb 8 Northern Kentucky H 8:00 PM Get tickets for this game at Ticketmaster

Find tickets for these or any college basketball game at Ticketmaster!

Green Bay's next matchup information

  • Opponent: UIC Flames
  • Day/Time: December 13, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET
  • Location: Kress Events Center

Can't make it to the game? Watch college basketball this season on ESPN+ and Fubo!

Sportsbook promo codes

Check out the betting offers for Green Bay's next game across these sportsbooks.

Top Green Bay players

Shop for Green Bay gear at Fanatics!

Name Games Played PTS REB AST STL BLK FG% 3P%
Maddy Schreiber 8 12.1 4.3 1.4 0.5 0.3 58.8% (40-68) 45.5% (10-22)
Natalie McNeal 8 10.9 5.8 2.1 0.8 0.1 45.1% (37-82) 0.0% (0-6)
Cassie Schiltz 8 10.1 3.9 2.8 0.9 0.3 45.3% (29-64) 40.6% (13-32)
Callie Genke 8 9.5 2.1 1.0 0.9 0.0 45.1% (23-51) 39.5% (15-38)
Jasmine Kondrakiewicz 8 7.1 4.3 1.6 0.8 0.6 44.6% (25-56) 0.0% (0-9)

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.