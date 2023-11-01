The Toronto Raptors (1-3) will look to break a three-game losing streak when they host the Milwaukee Bucks (2-1) on November 1, 2023 at Scotiabank Arena.

Bucks vs. Raptors Game Info

When: Wednesday, November 1, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Scotiabank Arena in Toronto, Ontario TV: Bally Sports

Bucks vs Raptors Additional Info

Bucks Stats Insights

The Bucks shot 47.3% from the field last season, 1.8 percentage points lower than the 49.1% the Raptors allowed to opponents.

Milwaukee had a 24-4 straight-up record in games it shot higher than 49.1% from the field.

The Raptors ranked 18th in rebounding in the NBA. The Bucks finished first.

Last year, the Bucks recorded 5.5 more points per game (116.9) than the Raptors allowed (111.4).

When Milwaukee scored more than 111.4 points last season, it went 44-8.

Bucks Home & Away Comparison

The Bucks put up 118.8 points per game in home games last year. In away games, they averaged 115 points per contest.

In 2022-23, Milwaukee ceded 112.5 points per game in home games. In away games, it allowed 114.1.

The Bucks sunk 14.9 threes per game with a 37.5% shooting percentage from downtown in home games, which was 0.1 more threes and 1.3% points better than they averaged when playing on the road (14.8 threes per game, 36.2% three-point percentage).

Bucks Injuries