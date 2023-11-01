Bucks vs. Raptors: Betting Trends, Odds, Records Against the Spread, Home/Road Splits
The Toronto Raptors (1-3) are 4.5-point underdogs as they look to break a three-game losing streak when they host the Milwaukee Bucks (2-1) on Wednesday, November 1, 2023 at Scotiabank Arena. The game airs at 7:00 PM ET on TSN and BSWI. The point total is 224.5 in the matchup.
Bucks vs. Raptors Odds & Info
- When: Wednesday, November 1, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET
- Where: Scotiabank Arena in Toronto, Ontario
- TV: TSN and BSWI
|Favorite
|Spread
|Over/Under
|Bucks
|-4.5
|224.5
Bucks Betting Records & Stats
- Milwaukee and its opponents combined to score more than 224.5 points in 46 of 82 games last season.
- Milwaukee games had an average of 230.2 points last season, 5.7 more than the over/under for this game.
- Milwaukee put together a 44-38-0 record against the spread last season.
- Milwaukee went 54-12 in games it was listed as the moneyline favorite last season (winning 81.8% of those games).
- When playing as a moneyline favorite with odds of -200 or shorter, the Bucks went 35-7 (83.3%).
- Based on this game's moneyline, the Bucks have an implied win probability of 66.7%.
Bucks vs Raptors Additional Info
Additional Bucks Insights & Trends
- Against the spread last season, the Bucks performed better at home, covering 23 times in 41 home games, and 21 times in 41 road games.
- The Bucks went over the over/under in a higher percentage of home games (61%) than road tilts (43.9%) last year.
- Last season the 116.9 points per game the Bucks averaged were 5.5 more than the Raptors gave up (111.4).
- Milwaukee went 35-17 versus the spread and 44-8 overall when scoring more than 111.4 points.
Bucks vs. Raptors Point Insights (Last Season)
|Bucks
|Raptors
|116.9
|112.9
|8
|24
|35-17
|24-13
|44-8
|27-10
|113.3
|111.4
|14
|4
|28-13
|38-18
|36-5
|38-18
