Bowling Green vs. Ball State: Promo codes, odds, spread, and over/under - November 1
A pair of MAC teams square off when the Bowling Green Falcons (4-4) and the Ball State Cardinals (2-6) clash on Wednesday, November 1, 2023 at Doyt L. Perry Stadium. The Falcons are favored by 6.5 points. The over/under is set at 39.5 in the contest.
In this article, you can check out the spread and odds across multiple sportsbooks for the Bowling Green vs. Ball State matchup.
Bowling Green vs. Ball State Game Info
- Date: Wednesday, November 1, 2023
- Time: 7:00 PM ET
- Channel: ESPN2
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
- City: Bowling Green, Ohio
- Venue: Doyt L. Perry Stadium
Watch college football live, along with tons of other live sports and TV, with a free trial to Fubo.
Sportsbook Promo Codes
|Sportsbook
|Promo Code
|Offer
|BetMGM
|GNPLAY1
|First Bet Offer: Up to $1500 Back in Bonus Bets
|BetWay
|Click Here
|First bet reset up to $250 back in bonus bets if your first bet loses
|Caesars
|Click Here
|New Users: Bet $50 Get $250
|DraftKings
|Click Here
|Bet $5 Get $200 In bonus bets instantly!
|FanDuel
|Click Here
|Bet $5 Get $200 in Bonus Bets
Bowling Green vs. Ball State Odds, Spread, Over/Under
Take a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup posted on multiple sportsbooks.
|Favorite
|Total
|Bowling Green Moneyline
|Ball State Moneyline
|BetMGM
|Bowling Green (-6.5)
|39.5
|-
|-
|Bet on this game with BetMGM
|FanDuel
|Bowling Green (-6.5)
|40.5
|-240
|+195
|Bet on this game with FanDuel
Bowling Green vs. Ball State Betting Trends
- Bowling Green is 4-3-0 ATS this season.
- The Falcons have won their only game this season when playing as at least 6.5-point favorites.
- Ball State has compiled a 3-4-0 ATS record so far this year.
- The Cardinals have covered the spread twice this year (2-1 ATS) when playing as at least 6.5-point underdogs.
Bowling Green & Ball State 2023 Futures Odds
|Bowling Green
|To Win the MAC
|+10000
|Bet $100 to win $10000
|Ball State
|To Win the MAC
|+40000
|Bet $100 to win $40000
Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly! Contact 1-800-GAMBLER if you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.