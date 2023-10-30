On Monday at 10:00 PM ET, the Chicago Blackhawks go head to head against the Arizona Coyotes. Is Tyler Johnson going to light the lamp in this contest? Check out the numbers and insights below before making a bet on any player props.

Will Tyler Johnson score a goal against the Coyotes?

Odds to score a goal this game: +310 (Bet $10 to win $31.00 if he scores a goal)

Johnson stats and insights

In two of eight games this season, Johnson has scored, including one game with multiple goals.

This is his first matchup of the season versus the Coyotes.

Johnson has scored one goal on the power play.

Johnson's shooting percentage is 25.0%, and he averages 1.5 shots per game.

Coyotes defensive stats

The Coyotes have conceded 20 goals in total (2.9 per game), the seventh-fewest allowed in the NHL.

So far this season, the Coyotes have not registered a shutout win. As a team, they average 17.3 hits and 14.4 blocked shots per game.

Blackhawks vs. Coyotes game info

Game Day: Monday, October 30, 2023

Monday, October 30, 2023 Game Time: 10:00 PM ET

10:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, NBCS-CHI+, and SCRIPPS

ESPN+, NBCS-CHI+, and SCRIPPS Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

