Seth Jones and the Chicago Blackhawks will play the Arizona Coyotes at 10:00 PM ET on Monday, at Mullett Arena. There are prop bets for Jones available, and here are some stats to help you with your wagers.

Seth Jones vs. Coyotes Game Info & Odds

When: Monday, October 30, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET

Monday, October 30, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, NBCS-CHI+, and SCRIPPS

0.5 points (Over odds: +100)

0.5 points (Over odds: +100) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +150)

Jones Season Stats Insights

Jones' plus-minus rating this season, in 25:37 per game on the ice, is +2.

Jones has yet to score a goal through eight games this season.

Despite recording points in three of eight games this season, Jones has yet to post a multi-point contest.

Jones has an assist in three of eight games this year, but has not recorded two or more in a game so far.

The implied probability is 50% that Jones goes over his points over/under based on the odds.

The implied probability of Jones going over his assist prop bet, based on the odds, is 40%.

Jones Stats vs. the Coyotes

The Coyotes have conceded 20 goals in total (2.9 per game), the seventh-fewest allowed in the NHL.

The team's -1 goal differential ranks 19th in the NHL.

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. Arizona 8 Games 4 3 Points 2 0 Goals 1 3 Assists 1

