Ryan Donato will be among those on the ice Monday when his Chicago Blackhawks face the Arizona Coyotes at Mullett Arena. If you're considering a bet on Donato against the Coyotes, we have plenty of info to help.

Ryan Donato vs. Coyotes Game Info & Odds

When: Monday, October 30, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET

Monday, October 30, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET

Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: +130)

0.5 points (Over odds: +130) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +260)

Donato Season Stats Insights

In 8 games this season, Donato has averaged 17:28 on the ice, while putting up a plus-minus rating of 0.

Donato has a goal in two of eight games this season, but has to post a multi-goal effort.

Donato has a point in four games this year through eight games played, but none of those games resulted in a multi-point effort.

In two of eight contests this year, Donato has had an assist, but he has not recorded multiple assists in a game yet.

The implied probability is 43.5% that Donato goes over his points prop total based on the odds.

There is a 27.8% chance of Donato having more than 0.5 assists, based on the moneyline odds.

Donato Stats vs. the Coyotes

The Coyotes have given up 20 goals in total (2.9 per game), which ranks seventh in the league for fewest goals allowed.

The team has the league's 19th-ranked goal differential (-1).

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. Arizona 8 Games 3 4 Points 2 2 Goals 1 2 Assists 1

