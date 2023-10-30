Will Philipp Kurashev find the back of the net when the Chicago Blackhawks face off against the Arizona Coyotes on Monday at 10:00 PM ET? In the article below, we break down the stats and trends you need to consider before betting any player props.

Will Philipp Kurashev score a goal against the Coyotes?

Odds to score a goal this game: +500 (Bet $10 to win $50.00 if he scores a goal)

Kurashev 2022-23 stats and insights

Kurashev scored in nine of 70 games last season, but only one goal each time.

He tallied four assists, but no goals, on the power play.

Kurashev averaged 1.4 shots per game while posting a shooting percentage of 7.8%.

Coyotes 2022-23 defensive stats

The Coyotes gave up 295 total goals (3.6 per game), ranking 24th in NHL action in goals against.

The Coyotes shut out opponents four times last season. They averaged 25.5 hits and 15 blocked shots per game.

Blackhawks vs. Coyotes game info

Game Day: Monday, October 30, 2023

Monday, October 30, 2023 Game Time: 10:00 PM ET

10:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, NBCS-CHI+, and SCRIPPS

ESPN+, NBCS-CHI+, and SCRIPPS Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

