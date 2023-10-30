On Monday at 10:00 PM ET, the Chicago Blackhawks square off with the Arizona Coyotes. Is Nikita Zaitsev going to score a goal in this matchup? Take a look at the numbers and insights below before making a bet on any player props.

Will Nikita Zaitsev score a goal against the Coyotes?

Odds to score a goal this game: +2000 (Bet $10 to win $200.00 if he scores a goal)

Zaitsev 2022-23 stats and insights

Zaitsev scored in one of 46 games last season, and it was just a single goal.

Zaitsev produced no points on the power play last season.

He took 0.3 shots per game, sinking 5.0% of them.

Coyotes 2022-23 defensive stats

The Coyotes gave up 295 total goals (3.6 per game), ranking 24th in league play in goals against.

The Coyotes shut out opponents four times last season. As a team, they averaged 25.5 hits and 15 blocked shots per game.

Blackhawks vs. Coyotes game info

Game Day: Monday, October 30, 2023

Monday, October 30, 2023 Game Time: 10:00 PM ET

10:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, NBCS-CHI+, and SCRIPPS

ESPN+, NBCS-CHI+, and SCRIPPS Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

