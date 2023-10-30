Will Nick Foligno Score a Goal Against the Coyotes on October 30?
On Monday at 10:00 PM ET, the Chicago Blackhawks clash with the Arizona Coyotes. Is Nick Foligno going to light the lamp in this game? Check out the numbers and insights below before making a wager on any player props.
Will Nick Foligno score a goal against the Coyotes?
Odds to score a goal this game: +400 (Bet $10 to win $40.00 if he scores a goal)
Foligno stats and insights
- Foligno has scored in one of eight games this season, and it was just a single goal.
- He has not faced the Coyotes yet this season.
- Foligno has zero points on the power play.
- Foligno averages 2.0 shots per game, and has a shooting percentage of 6.3%.
Coyotes defensive stats
- On defense, the Coyotes have been one of the stingiest squads in the NHL, giving up 20 goals in total (2.9 per game) which ranks seventh.
- So far this season, the Coyotes have not secured a shutout victory. Their skaters are averaging 17.3 hits and 14.4 blocked shots per game.
Blackhawks vs. Coyotes game info
- Game Day: Monday, October 30, 2023
- Game Time: 10:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+, NBCS-CHI+, and SCRIPPS
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
