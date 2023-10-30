Malik Beasley's Milwaukee Bucks take the court versus the Miami Heat at 8:00 PM ET on Monday.

Watch the NBA, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Beasley had 18 points and two steals in his previous game, which ended in a 127-110 loss versus the Hawks.

We're going to break down Beasley's prop bets, using stats and trends to help you make good selections.

Rep your team with officially licensed NBA gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Malik Beasley Prop Bets vs. the Heat

Points Prop: Over 9.5 (+102)

Over 9.5 (+102) Rebounds Prop: Over 3.5 (+110)

Over 3.5 (+110) Three-Pointers Made Prop: Over 2.5 (+134)

Looking to bet on one or more of Beasley's player prop bets? Sign up at BetMGM with our link to get a first deposit bonus today!

Watch the NBA on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

Get tickets for any NBA game this season at Ticketmaster!

Heat 2022-23 Defensive Insights

Giving up 109.8 points per game last year made the Heat the second-ranked squad in the NBA on defense.

The Heat were the sixth-ranked squad in the NBA last year, allowing 41.9 rebounds per contest.

The Heat were the 14th-ranked team in the NBA in assists allowed per game last year, at 25.6.

Giving up 13.1 made three-pointers per game last year, the Heat were 28th in the NBA in that category.

Watch ESPN originals, The Last Dance and more NBA content on ESPN+!

Malik Beasley vs. the Heat

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 12/31/2022 18 17 3 2 5 0 0

Sign up for Underdog fantasy today.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.