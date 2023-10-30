When the Chicago Blackhawks face off against the Arizona Coyotes on Monday at 10:00 PM ET, will MacKenzie Entwistle score a goal? Below, we dig into the stats and trends you need to consider before making any player prop bets.

Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

Sportsbook promo codes

Will MacKenzie Entwistle score a goal against the Coyotes?

Odds to score a goal this game: +750 (Bet $10 to win $75.00 if he scores a goal)

Bet on this or any NHL matchup at FanDuel

Entwistle 2022-23 stats and insights

  • Entwistle scored in four of 66 games last season, but only one goal each time.
  • Entwistle picked up one assist on the power play.
  • He took 0.7 shots per game, sinking 8.0% of them.

Watch the NHL, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Coyotes 2022-23 defensive stats

  • Defensively, the Coyotes allowed 295 total goals (3.6 per game) to rank 24th in NHL action.
  • The Coyotes shut out opponents four times last season. As a team, they averaged 25.5 hits and 15 blocked shots per game.

Watch the NHL on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

Rep your team with officially licensed NHL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Blackhawks vs. Coyotes game info

  • Game Day: Monday, October 30, 2023
  • Game Time: 10:00 PM ET
  • TV Channel: ESPN+, NBCS-CHI+, and SCRIPPS
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Place your bets on any NHL matchup at FanDuel, and sign up with our link for a first-time offer!

Not all offers available in all states, please visit Caesars for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.