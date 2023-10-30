Lukas Reichel will be on the ice when the Chicago Blackhawks and Arizona Coyotes face off at 10:00 PM ET on Monday, October 30, 2023. Looking to bet on Reichel's props? Here is some information to assist you.

Lukas Reichel vs. Coyotes Game Info & Odds

When: Monday, October 30, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET

Reichel Season Stats Insights

Reichel has averaged 14:29 of ice time this season (with a plus-minus of -8).

Reichel has yet to score a goal through eight games this season.

Reichel has yet to record a point this year through eight games.

Reichel has yet to put up an assist this season through eight games.

Reichel has an implied probability of 41.7% to exceed his point total based on the odds.

The implied probability of Reichel going over his assist prop bet, based on the odds, is 25.6%.

Reichel Stats vs. the Coyotes

The Coyotes have given up 20 goals in total (2.9 per game), which ranks seventh in the NHL for fewest goals allowed.

The team's -1 goal differential ranks 19th in the NHL.

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. Arizona 8 Games 2 0 Points 0 0 Goals 0 0 Assists 0

