Connor Bedard will be on the ice when the Chicago Blackhawks and Arizona Coyotes face off on Monday at Mullett Arena, beginning at 10:00 PM ET. If you'd like to wager on Bedard's prop bets, we've got plenty of information to help you.

Connor Bedard vs. Coyotes Game Info & Odds

When: Monday, October 30, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET

Monday, October 30, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, NBCS-CHI+, and SCRIPPS

0.5 points (Over odds: -161)

0.5 points (Over odds: -161) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +155)

Bedard Season Stats Insights

Bedard has averaged 19:54 of ice time this season (with a plus-minus rating of -4).

Bedard has a goal in three games this year through eight games played, but has not had multiple goals in any of those games.

Despite recording points in five of eight games this season, Bedard has yet to post a multi-point contest.

In two of eight contests this season, Bedard has had an assist, but he has not recorded multiple assists in a game yet.

Bedard has an implied probability of 61.7% to eclipse his point total based on the odds.

The implied probability of Bedard going over his assist prop bet, based on the odds, is 39.2%.

Bedard Stats vs. the Coyotes

The Coyotes have given up 20 goals in total (2.9 per game), the seventh-fewest allowed in the NHL.

The team's goal differential (-1) ranks 19th in the NHL.

