The Milwaukee Bucks (1-1) square off against the Miami Heat (1-2) on October 30, 2023.

Bucks vs. Heat Game Info

When: Monday, October 30, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET

Monday, October 30, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET Where: Fiserv Forum in Milwaukee, Wisconsin

Fiserv Forum in Milwaukee, Wisconsin TV: Bally Sports

Bucks vs Heat Additional Info

Bucks Stats Insights

Last season, the Bucks had a 47.3% shooting percentage from the field, which was 0.9% lower than the 48.2% of shots the Heat's opponents made.

Milwaukee had a 26-4 straight-up record in games it shot better than 48.2% from the field.

The Bucks were the top rebounding team in the NBA. The Heat ranked 27th.

Last year, the 116.9 points per game the Bucks scored were 7.1 more points than the Heat allowed (109.8).

Milwaukee had a 47-8 record last season when putting up more than 109.8 points.

Bucks Home & Away Comparison

When playing at home last season, the Bucks averaged 3.8 more points per game (118.8) than they did in away games (115).

Milwaukee surrendered 112.5 points per game last season when playing at home, which was 1.6 fewer points than it allowed on the road (114.1).

In home games, the Bucks averaged 0.1 more treys per game (14.9) than on the road (14.8). They also had a better three-point percentage at home (37.5%) compared to in away games (36.2%).

Bucks Injuries