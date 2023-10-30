On Monday, October 30, 2023, the Milwaukee Bucks (1-0) hit the court against the Miami Heat (1-0) at 8:00 PM ET on BSWI and BSSUN.

Bucks vs. Heat Game Information

Bucks Players to Watch

Giannis Antetokounmpo averaged 31.1 points, 11.8 rebounds and 5.7 assists last year. He also sank 55.3% of his shots from the floor.

Last season, Damian Lillard recorded an average of 32.2 points, 4.8 boards and 7.3 assists per game.

Brook Lopez posted 15.9 points, 6.7 rebounds and 1.3 assists per contest, plus 0.5 steals and 2.5 blocks (second in league).

Bobby Portis posted 14.1 points, 9.6 boards and 1.5 assists. He sank 49.6% of his shots from the field and 37% from beyond the arc, with 1.4 treys per contest.

Malik Beasley collected 13.4 points, 3.6 boards and 1.7 assists per contest, plus 0.8 steals and 0.1 blocks.

Heat Players to Watch

Bam Adebayo posted 20.4 points, 3.2 assists and 9.2 boards last season.

Jimmy Butler averaged 22.9 points, 5.9 boards and 5.3 assists last season. Defensively, he delivered 1.8 steals (second in league) and 0.3 blocked shots.

Tyler Herro recorded 20.1 points, 5.4 boards and 4.2 assists, shooting 43.9% from the field and 37.8% from downtown, with 3 made 3-pointers per game (seventh in league).

Caleb Martin posted 9.6 points, 4.8 rebounds and 1.6 assists. At the other end, he pus up 1 steal and 0.4 blocked shots.

Kyle Lowry posted 11.2 points, 4.1 boards and 5.1 assists. At the other end, he posted 1 steal and 0.4 blocked shots.

Bucks vs. Heat Stat Comparison (2022-23)

Bucks Heat 116.9 Points Avg. 109.5 113.3 Points Allowed Avg. 109.8 47.3% Field Goal % 46% 36.8% Three Point % 34.4%

