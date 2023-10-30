The Milwaukee Bucks (1-1) go head to head with the Miami Heat (1-2) at 8:00 PM ET on Monday, October 30, 2023. The matchup airs on BSWI and BSSUN.

You will find odds, spreads, over/unders and more across multiple sportsbooks for the Bucks vs. Heat matchup in this article.

Place your bets on any NBA matchup at BetMGM, and sign up with our link for a first-time deposit bonus!

Bucks vs. Heat Game Info

Date: Monday, October 30, 2023

Monday, October 30, 2023 Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET How to Watch on TV: BSWI and BSSUN

BSWI and BSSUN Location: Milwaukee, Wisconsin

Milwaukee, Wisconsin Venue: Fiserv Forum

Catch NBA action all season long on Fubo!

Bucks vs. Heat Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Here's a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup on individual sportsbooks.

Favorite Total Bucks Moneyline Heat Moneyline BetMGM Bucks (-5.5) 223.5 -225 +180 Bet on this game at BetMGM

Get tickets for any NBA game this season at Ticketmaster!

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Watch ESPN originals, The Last Dance and more NBA content on ESPN+!

Bucks vs Heat Additional Info

Watch the NBA on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

Bucks vs. Heat Betting Trends

The Bucks' +298 scoring differential last season (outscoring opponents by 3.6 points per game) was a result of putting up 116.9 points per game (eighth in NBA) while allowing 113.3 per contest (14th in league).

The Heat had a -26 scoring differential last season, putting up 109.5 points per game (30th in the league) and allowing 109.8 (second in the NBA).

These teams averaged a combined 226.4 points per game last season, 2.9 more points than this matchup's point total.

Combined, these teams gave up 223.1 points per contest last year, 0.4 fewer points than the total for this game.

Milwaukee won 44 games against the spread last season, while failing to cover 38 times.

Miami covered 30 times in 82 matchups with a spread last year.

Bet on this or any NBA matchup at BetMGM

Rep your team with officially licensed NBA gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Bucks and Heat NBA Title Odds

Odds To Win Championship Odds To Make Finals Odds To Make Playoffs Bucks +400 +175 - Heat +3000 +1300 -

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.