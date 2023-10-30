The Arizona Coyotes (3-4) square off against the Chicago Blackhawks (3-5) at Mullett Arena on Monday, October 30 at 10:00 PM ET on ESPN+, NBCS-CHI+, and SCRIPPS. The Coyotes fell to the Los Angeles Kings 5-4 in their last outing, while the Blackhawks are coming off a 4-3 overtime win over the Vegas Golden Knights.

Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

Blackhawks vs. Coyotes Game Info

When: Monday, October 30, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET

Monday, October 30, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, NBCS-CHI+, and SCRIPPS

ESPN+, NBCS-CHI+, and SCRIPPS Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+ Where: Mullett Arena in Tempe, Arizona

Favorite Underdog Total Spread Coyotes (-190) Blackhawks (+155) 6 Coyotes (-1.5)

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Bet on this or any NHL matchup at BetMGM

Blackhawks Betting Insights

The Blackhawks have been listed as an underdog eight times this season, and won three of those games.

Chicago has a record of 3-4 when it's been set as an underdog of +155 or more by sportsbooks this season.

The bookmakers' moneyline implies a 39.2% chance of victory for the Blackhawks.

Chicago has played three games this season with more than 6 goals.

Blackhawks vs Coyotes Additional Info

Catch NHL action all season long on Fubo!

Blackhawks vs. Coyotes Rankings

Coyotes Total (Rank) Blackhawks Total (Rank) 19 (25th) Goals 18 (27th) 20 (7th) Goals Allowed 24 (12th) 8 (7th) Power Play Goals 3 (24th) 7 (18th) Shorthanded Goals Allowed 3 (5th)

Bet on this game at BetMGM

Blackhawks Advanced Stats

The Blackhawks' 18 total goals (2.2 per game) rank 27th in the league.

The Blackhawks' 24 total goals allowed (three per game) rank 12th in the league.

Their 26th-ranked goal differential is -6.

Watch the NHL on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.