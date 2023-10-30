The Arizona Coyotes (3-4) are favorites when they host the Chicago Blackhawks (3-5) on Monday, October 30 at 10:00 PM ET on ESPN+, NBCS-CHI+, and SCRIPPS. The Coyotes are -190 on the moneyline to win, while the Blackhawks have +155 moneyline odds.

Blackhawks vs. Coyotes Game Info

When: Monday, October 30, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET

Monday, October 30, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET

Mullett Arena in Tempe, Arizona

Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Blackhawks vs. Coyotes Total and Moneyline

Take a look at the favorite, total and moneyline for this matchup across different sportsbooks.

Coyotes Moneyline Blackhawks Moneyline Total BetMGM -190 +155 6.5

Blackhawks vs. Coyotes Betting Trends

In four of seven matches this season, Arizona and its opponent have combined for more than 6.5 goals.

The Coyotes have been listed as a moneyline favorite just one time this season (they won).

The Blackhawks have secured an upset victory in three of the eight games they have played while the underdog this season.

Arizona has had moneyline odds of -190 or shorter in just one game this season, and won.

Chicago is 3-4 when sportsbooks have made them underdogs of +155 or longer on the moneyline.

