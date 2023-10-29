When the Green Bay Packers play the Minnesota Vikings in Week 8, Romeo Doubs will be up against a Vikings pass defense featuring Camryn Bynum. For more stats and insights on this matchup, see below.

Packers vs. Vikings Game Info

Game Date: Sunday, October 29, 2023

Sunday, October 29, 2023 Time: 1:00 PM ET

1:00 PM ET Venue: Lambeau Field

Lambeau Field Location: Green Bay, Wisconsin

Green Bay, Wisconsin TV: FOX

FOX Live Stream: Watch on Fubo

Romeo Doubs Fantasy Points and Projections

Total Fantasy Pts Avg. Fantasy Pts Fantasy Rank (WRs) Fantasy Rank (Overall) Projected Fantasy Pts vs. Vikings 49.8 8.3 36 99 5.86

Romeo Doubs vs. Camryn Bynum Insights

Romeo Doubs & the Packers' Offense

Romeo Doubs' 258 receiving yards (43 yards per game) are a team high. He has 23 receptions on 42 targets with four touchdowns.

Through the air, Green Bay's passing attack has been sputtering this season, as it ranks seventh-last in the league with 1,194 passing yards (199 per game).

Offensively, the Packers are averaging 21.7 points per game (21st in NFL) and 289.8 yards per game (28th).

Green Bay is not passing the ball very often compared to the rest of the league, ranking ninth in the NFL with 32.3 pass attempts per game.

In the red zone, the Packers have been one of the most pass-heavy offenses this season, passing the ball 33 times, which ranks them 10th in the league.

Camryn Bynum & the Vikings' Defense

Camryn Bynum has a team-high two interceptions to go along with 69 tackles, two TFL, and four passes defended.

Looking at passing defense, Minnesota is No. 20 in the NFL at 224.7 yards allowed per game (1,573 total passing yards against).

The Vikings are 21st in the league in scoring defense, allowing an average of 21.7 points.

Minnesota has allowed three players to pile up more than 100 receiving yards in a game this season.

The Vikings have allowed nine players to catch a touchdown pass against them this season.

Romeo Doubs vs. Camryn Bynum Advanced Stats

Romeo Doubs Camryn Bynum Rec. Targets 42 39 Def. Targets Receptions 23 4 Passes Defended Yards Per Reception 11.2 30 Completions Allowed Rec. Yards 258 69 Tackles Rec. Yards Per Game 43 9.9 Tackles Per Game Rec. Yards After Catch 57 2 Tackles For Loss Rec. Red Zone Targets 10 0 Sacks Rec. TDs 4 2 Interceptions

