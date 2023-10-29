Malik Beasley plus his Milwaukee Bucks teammates match up versus the Atlanta Hawks at 7:00 PM ET on Sunday.

Beasley tallied five points and two steals in his most recent game, which ended in a 118-117 win versus the 76ers.

Let's break down the prop bets available for Beasley, using stats and trends to make good predictions.

Malik Beasley Prop Bets vs. the Hawks

Points Prop: Over 10.5 (-111)

Over 10.5 (-111) Rebounds Prop: Over 3.5 (-102)

Over 3.5 (-102) Three-Pointers Made Prop: Over 2.5 (-104)

Hawks 2022-23 Defensive Insights

On defense the Hawks gave up 118.1 points per game last season, 25th in the NBA.

The Hawks were the 19th-ranked team in the NBA last year, giving up 44.1 rebounds per contest.

In terms of assists, the Hawks conceded 26 per contest last season, ranking them 22nd in the NBA.

The Hawks were the eighth-ranked squad in the league in terms of allowing three-pointers last year, conceding 11.9 makes per game.

Malik Beasley vs. the Hawks

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 2/3/2023 18 5 2 2 1 0 0 11/9/2022 29 18 6 1 6 0 2

