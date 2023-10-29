With the Green Bay Packers taking on the Minnesota Vikings in Week 8 (Sunday at 1:00 PM ET), is Jayden Reed a good bet to score a touchdown? Below, we break down the odds and stats to determine how well this matchup sets up for him and his anytime touchdown player prop.

Will Jayden Reed score a touchdown against the Vikings?

Odds to score a TD this game: +450 (Bet $10 to win $45.00 if he scores a TD)

Reed has put together a 231-yard season thus far (38.5 yards per game) with three TDs, reeling in 16 throws out of 31 targets.

Reed has a touchdown catch in two games this season (out of six), and he scored multiple times in one game.

Jayden Reed Game Log

Week Opponent Targets Receptions Yards TDs Week 1 @Bears 5 2 48 0 Week 2 @Falcons 8 4 37 2 Week 3 Saints 7 3 63 0 Week 4 Lions 5 3 55 0 Week 5 @Raiders 2 1 7 0 Week 7 @Broncos 4 3 21 1

