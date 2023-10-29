Damian Lillard plus his Milwaukee Bucks teammates face the Atlanta Hawks at 7:00 PM ET on Sunday.

Watch the NBA, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Lillard, in his most recent game (October 26 win against the 76ers), put up 39 points, eight rebounds and four assists.

In this article, we look at Lillard's available prop bets, providing stats to help you figure out the best wagers to make.

Rep your team with officially licensed NBA gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Damian Lillard Prop Bets vs. the Hawks

Points Prop: Over 31.5 (-114)

Over 31.5 (-114) Rebounds Prop: Over 4.5 (-128)

Over 4.5 (-128) Assists Prop: Over 7.5 (-108)

Over 7.5 (-108) Three-Pointers Made Prop: Over 4.5 (-114)

Looking to bet on one or more of Lillard's player prop bets? Sign up at BetMGM with our link to get a first deposit bonus today!

Watch the NBA on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

Get tickets for any NBA game this season at Ticketmaster!

Hawks 2022-23 Defensive Insights

The Hawks were 25th in the league defensively last year, allowing 118.1 points per contest.

The Hawks conceded 44.1 rebounds on average last year, 19th in the NBA.

Allowing an average of 26 assists last year, the Hawks were the 22nd-ranked squad in the league.

Conceding 11.9 made three-pointers per game last year, the Hawks were eighth in the league in that category.

Watch ESPN originals, The Last Dance and more NBA content on ESPN+!

Damian Lillard vs. the Hawks

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 3/3/2023 37 33 4 8 5 0 2 1/30/2023 38 42 2 6 5 0 0

Sign up for Underdog fantasy today.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.