Will Christian Watson Play in Week 8? NFL Injury Status, News & Updates
Christian Watson was a full participant in his most recent practice, and seems on track to play in the Green Bay Packers' Week 8 matchup with the Minnesota Vikings (at 1:00 PM ET on Sunday). Looking for Watson's stats? Here's everything you need to know.
Looking at season stats, Watson has been targeted 16 times and has eight catches for 143 yards (17.9 per reception) and one TD, plus one carry for -5 yards.
Christian Watson Injury Status: Full Participation In Practice
- Reported Injury: Knee
- The Packers have one other receiver on the injury list this week:
- Luke Musgrave (DNP/ankle): 22 Rec; 189 Rec Yds; 0 Rec TDs
Packers vs. Vikings Game Info
- Game Day: October 29, 2023
- Game Time: 1:00 PM
- Live Stream: Fubo
Watson 2023 Stats
|Targets
|Receptions
|Yards
|YAC
|TDs
|Yards/Catch
|16
|8
|143
|68
|1
|17.9
Watson Game-by-Game

|Week
|Opponent
|Targets
|Receptions
|Yards
|TDs
|Week 4
|Lions
|4
|2
|25
|1
|Week 5
|@Raiders
|7
|3
|91
|0
|Week 7
|@Broncos
|5
|3
|27
|0
