The Milwaukee Bucks (1-0) take on the Atlanta Hawks (0-2) on October 29, 2023. The matchup airs on BSWI and BSSE.

Bucks vs. Hawks Game Info

When: Sunday, October 29, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Where: Fiserv Forum in Milwaukee, Wisconsin

TV: Bally Sports Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Bucks vs Hawks Additional Info

Bucks Stats Insights

The Bucks shot 47.3% from the field last season, 1.3 percentage points lower than the 48.6% the Hawks allowed to opponents.

Milwaukee had a 26-4 straight-up record in games it shot higher than 48.6% from the field.

The Hawks ranked 10th in rebounding in the NBA, the Bucks finished first.

Last year, the Bucks recorded just 1.2 fewer points per game (116.9) than the Hawks gave up (118.1).

When Milwaukee totaled more than 118.1 points last season, it went 31-3.

Bucks Home & Away Comparison

Offensively the Bucks performed better at home last year, scoring 118.8 points per game, compared to 115 per game on the road.

Milwaukee surrendered 112.5 points per game when playing at home last season, compared to 114.1 in road games.

In home games, the Bucks made 0.1 more treys per game (14.9) than in road games (14.8). They also sported a better three-point percentage at home (37.5%) compared to away from home (36.2%).

Bucks Injuries