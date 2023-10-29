The Milwaukee Bucks' (1-0) injury report has just one player listed as they ready for a Sunday, October 29 matchup with the Atlanta Hawks (0-2) at Fiserv Forum. The matchup tips at 7:00 PM ET.

Watch the NBA, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Get tickets for any NBA game this season at Ticketmaster!

Watch ESPN originals, The Last Dance and more NBA content on ESPN+!

Milwaukee Bucks Injury Report Today

Name Position Status Injury PPG RPG APG Khris Middleton SF Out Knee 6 3 4

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Atlanta Hawks Injury Report Today

Hawks Injuries: Wesley Matthews: Out (Calf)

Sign up for Underdog fantasy today.

Bucks vs. Hawks Game Info

When: Sunday, October 29, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Sunday, October 29, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET Where: Fiserv Forum in Milwaukee, Wisconsin

Fiserv Forum in Milwaukee, Wisconsin TV: BSWI and BSSE

BSWI and BSSE Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Catch NBA action all season long on Fubo!

Bucks vs. Hawks Betting Info

Favorite Spread Total Bucks -6.5 238.5

Bet on this or any NBA matchup at BetMGM

Rep your team with officially licensed NBA gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.