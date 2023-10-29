Bucks vs. Hawks Prediction & Picks: Line, Spread, Over/Under - October 29
The Milwaukee Bucks (1-0) play the Atlanta Hawks (0-2) as 6.5-point favorites on Sunday, October 29, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET on BSWI and BSSE.
Bucks vs. Hawks Game Info & Odds
- Date: Sunday, October 29, 2023
- Time: 7:00 PM ET
- How to Watch on TV: BSWI and BSSE
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
- Location: Milwaukee, Wisconsin
- Venue: Fiserv Forum
Bucks vs. Hawks Score Prediction
- Prediction: Bucks 136 - Hawks 100
Bucks vs Hawks Additional Info
Spread & Total Prediction for Bucks vs. Hawks
- Pick ATS: Bucks (- 6.5)
- Computer Predicted Spread: Bucks (-35.9)
- Pick OU:
Under (238.5)
- Computer Predicted Total: 235.5
Bucks Performance Insights
- Last season, the Bucks were eighth in the league offensively (116.9 points scored per game) and 14th on defense (113.3 points conceded).
- Last year, Milwaukee was best in the league in rebounds (48.6 per game) and 20th in rebounds allowed (44.2).
- Last season the Bucks were ranked 12th in the league in assists with 25.8 per game.
- In terms of turnovers, Milwaukee was 21st in the league in committing them (13.9 per game) last season. It was worst in forcing them (11.5 per game).
- Last year, the Bucks were fourth-best in the league in 3-point makes (14.8 per game), and they ranked No. 10 in 3-point percentage (36.8%).
