The Atlanta Hawks (0-2), on Sunday, October 29, 2023 at Fiserv Forum, play the Milwaukee Bucks (1-0). The game starts at 7:00 PM ET on BSWI and BSSE.

In this article, you will find odds and spreads for the Bucks vs. Hawks matchup across multiple sportsbooks.

Bucks vs. Hawks Game Info

Date: Sunday, October 29, 2023

Time: 7:00 PM ET

How to Watch on TV: BSWI and BSSE

Location: Milwaukee, Wisconsin

Venue: Fiserv Forum

Bucks vs. Hawks Odds, Spread, Over/Under

See the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup listed at multiple sportsbooks.

Favorite Total Bucks Moneyline Hawks Moneyline BetMGM Bucks (-6.5) 238.5 -250 +200

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Bucks vs Hawks Additional Info

Bucks vs. Hawks Betting Trends

The Bucks had a +298 scoring differential last season, topping opponents by 3.6 points per game. They put up 116.9 points per game, eighth in the league, and allowed 113.3 per outing to rank 14th in the NBA.

The Hawks had a +24 scoring differential last season, putting up 118.4 points per game (third in the league) and giving up 118.1 (25th in the NBA).

The teams combined to score 235.3 points per game last season, 3.2 fewer points than this matchup's total.

Combined, these teams gave up 231.4 points per contest last year, 7.1 fewer points than the total for this game.

Milwaukee put together a 44-38-0 ATS record last year.

Atlanta put together a 36-46-0 ATS record last year.

Bucks and Hawks NBA Title Odds

Odds To Win Championship Odds To Make Finals Odds To Make Playoffs Bucks +400 +175 - Hawks +8000 +3300 -

