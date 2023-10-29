Aaron Jones has a decent matchup when his Green Bay Packers play the Minnesota Vikings in Week 8 (Sunday, 1:00 PM ET). The Vikings have given up 105.6 rushing yards per game, 15th in the NFL.

Jones has toted the ball 22 times for 94 yards (31.3 ypg), with one rushing TD. In the passing game, he has also caught six balls for 104 yards (34.7 ypg) and one touchdown.

Jones vs. the Vikings

Jones vs the Vikings (since 2021): 3 GP / 78.7 RUSH YPG / RUSH TD

3 GP / 78.7 RUSH YPG / RUSH TD The Vikings have allowed 100 or more yards to one opposing rusher during the 2023 season.

Five opposing rushers have scored at least one touchdown on the ground against Minnesota this year.

The Vikings have allowed two or more rushing TDs to one opposing rusher this season.

The 105.6 rushing yards per game allowed by the Vikings defense makes them the NFL's 15th-ranked rush defense.

The Vikings have the No. 19 defense in the league in rushing TDs allowed, giving up six this season (0.9 per game).

Aaron Jones Rushing Props vs. the Vikings

Rushing Yards: 42.5 (-115)

Jones Rushing Insights

Jones has not gone over his rushing yards total in any of his three games played this season.

The Packers have passed 57.2% of the time and run 42.8% this season. They rank 21st in the NFL in scoring.

His team has attempted 145 rushes this season. He's handled 22 of those carries (15.2%).

Jones has a rushing touchdown in one game this season, but no games with multiple rushing TDs.

He has 14.3% of his team's 14 offensive touchdowns this season (two).

He has three carries in the red zone (14.3% of his team's 21 red zone rushes).

Jones' Recent Performance

Opponent Date Week Rushing Stats Receiving Stats at Broncos 10/22/2023 Week 7 8 ATT / 35 YDS / 0 TDs 5 TAR / 3 REC / 22 YDS / 0 TDs vs. Lions 9/28/2023 Week 4 5 ATT / 18 YDS / 0 TDs 2 TAR / 1 REC / -4 YDS / 0 TDs at Bears 9/10/2023 Week 1 9 ATT / 41 YDS / 1 TD 4 TAR / 2 REC / 86 YDS / 1 TD

