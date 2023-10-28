Two of the nation's best defenses meet when the No. 3 Ohio State Buckeyes (7-0) bring college football's third-ranked scoring defense into a matchup with the Wisconsin Badgers (5-2), who have the No. 20 scoring defense, on Saturday, October 28, 2023. The Buckeyes are double-digit, 14.5-point favorites. The point total is set at 45.5.

On the defensive side of the ball, Ohio State has been a top-25 unit, ranking third-best by surrendering only 10.0 points per game. The offense ranks 35th (33.7 points per game). Wisconsin ranks 65th with 395.9 total yards per game on offense, and it ranks 40th with 333.4 total yards allowed per game on the defensive side of the ball.

Wisconsin vs. Ohio State Game Info

Game Date: Saturday, October 28, 2023

Saturday, October 28, 2023 Game Time: 7:30 PM ET

7:30 PM ET Location: Madison, Wisconsin

Madison, Wisconsin Venue: Camp Randall Stadium

Camp Randall Stadium TV Channel: NBC

Ohio State vs Wisconsin Betting Information Favorite Spread Favorite Spread Odds Underdog Spread Odds Total Over Total Odds Under Total Odds Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Ohio State -14.5 -110 -110 45.5 -110 -110 -650 +475

Wisconsin Recent Performance

In their past three games, the Badgers are gaining 353.7 yards per game (-72-worst in college football) and giving up 278.3 (21st-best), placing them among the poorest teams offensively, but among the best defensively.

The Badgers are scoring 18.3 points per game in their past three games (-67-worst in college football), and allowing 16.3 per game (32nd).

In its past three games, Wisconsin has thrown for 204.3 yards per game (-10-worst in the nation), and allowed 116.0 in the air (11th-best).

The Badgers are eighth-worst in college football in rushing yards per game during their past three games (149.3), and -27-worst in rushing yards allowed (162.3).

The Badgers have covered the spread twice and are 3-0 overall in their last three contests.

In its past three games, Wisconsin has gone over the total twice.

Wisconsin Betting Records & Stats

Wisconsin has a 3-3-0 record against the spread this season.

The teams have hit the over in three of Wisconsin's six games with a set total.

Wisconsin has not played a game this season while listed as the underdog.

Wisconsin has not entered a game this season as a bigger underdog on the moneyline than the +475 odds on them winning this game.

Wisconsin Stats Leaders

Tanner Mordecai has compiled 1,128 yards (161.1 per game) while completing 63.7% of his passes and tossing three touchdown passes with three interceptions this season. He's also run for 161 yards with four touchdowns.

Braelon Allen is his team's leading rusher with 120 carries for 704 yards, or 100.6 per game. He's found the end zone eight times on the ground, as well.

Chez Mellusi has run for 306 yards across 51 attempts, scoring four touchdowns.

Will Pauling's 398 receiving yards (56.9 yards per game) lead the team. He has 37 receptions on 53 targets with one touchdown.

Chimere Dike has recorded 282 receiving yards (40.3 yards per game) and one touchdown on 16 receptions.

Bryson Green has racked up 218 reciving yards (31.1 ypg) this season.

Darryl Peterson leads the team with 3.5 sacks, and also has 4.0 TFL and 18 tackles.

Wisconsin's tackle leader, Hunter Wohler, has 46 tackles, 3.0 TFL, one sack, and two interceptions this year.

Ricardo Hallman leads the team with four interceptions, while also collecting 11 tackles, 1.0 TFL, and four passes defended.

