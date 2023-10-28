Wisconsin vs. Ohio State: Promo codes, odds, spread, and over/under - October 28
The No. 3 Ohio State Buckeyes (7-0) are heavy, 14.5-point favorites on the road versus the Wisconsin Badgers (5-2) on Saturday, October 28, 2023. Each squad has a tough defense, with the Buckeyes third in points per game conceded, and the Badgers 20th. The over/under is set at 45.5 in the outing.
In this article, you will find odds and spreads for the Ohio State vs. Wisconsin matchup across multiple sportsbooks.
Wisconsin vs. Ohio State Game Info
- Date: Saturday, October 28, 2023
- Time: 7:30 PM ET
- Channel: NBC
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
- City: Madison, Wisconsin
- Venue: Camp Randall Stadium
Watch college football live, along with tons of other live sports and TV, with a free trial to Fubo.
Sportsbook Promo Codes
|Sportsbook
|Promo Code
|Offer
|BetMGM
|GNPLAY1
|First Bet Offer: Up to $1500 Back in Bonus Bets
|BetWay
|Click Here
|First bet reset up to $250 back in bonus bets if your first bet loses
|Caesars
|Click Here
|New Users: Bet $50 Get $250
|DraftKings
|Click Here
|Bet $5 Get $200 In bonus bets instantly!
|FanDuel
|Click Here
|Bet $5 Get $200 in Bonus Bets
Wisconsin vs. Ohio State Odds, Spread, Over/Under
See the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup posted on several sportsbooks.
|Favorite
|Total
|Ohio State Moneyline
|Wisconsin Moneyline
|BetMGM
|Ohio State (-14.5)
|45.5
|-650
|+475
|Bet on this game with BetMGM
|FanDuel
|Ohio State (-14.5)
|45.5
|-710
|+490
|Bet on this game with FanDuel
Week 9 Odds
- Oregon vs Utah
- Purdue vs Nebraska
- West Virginia vs UCF
- Colorado vs UCLA
- Oklahoma vs Kansas
- BYU vs Texas
- UNLV vs Fresno State
- Tennessee vs Kentucky
- Indiana vs Penn State
- Georgia vs Florida
- Florida Atlantic vs Charlotte
- Florida State vs Wake Forest
- Oregon State vs Arizona
- South Carolina vs Texas A&M
- Pittsburgh vs Notre Dame
- Cincinnati vs Oklahoma State
- Georgia State vs Georgia Southern
- Duke vs Louisville
- Syracuse vs Virginia Tech
- Houston vs Kansas State
- Tulane vs Rice
- Washington vs Stanford
Wisconsin vs. Ohio State Betting Trends
- Wisconsin has covered three times in six matchups with a spread this year.
- Ohio State is 4-2-1 ATS this season.
- The Buckeyes have covered the spread three times this season (3-2 ATS) when playing as at least 14.5-point favorites.
Wisconsin 2023 Futures Odds
|Odds
|Payout
|To Win the National Champ.
|+50000
|Bet $100 to win $50000
|To Win the Big Ten
|+1200
|Bet $100 to win $1200
Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly! Contact 1-800-GAMBLER if you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.