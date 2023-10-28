In the matchup between the Ohio State Buckeyes and Wisconsin Badgers on Saturday, October 28 at 7:30 PM, our projection system expects the Buckeyes to emerge victorious. Wanting predictions on the final score, spread, and point total, too? Find a full game projection below.

Wisconsin vs. Ohio State Predictions and Picks

ATS Pick Total Pick Score Prediction Toss Up Toss Up (45.5) Ohio State 29, Wisconsin 15

Week 9 Big Ten Predictions

Wisconsin Betting Info (2023)

Bookmakers have implied with the moneyline set for this matchup that the Badgers have a 17.4% chance to win.

The Badgers' ATS record is 3-3-0 this year.

The Badgers have hit the over in three of their six games with a set total (50%).

The average total for Wisconsin games this season is 5.5 more points than the point total of 45.5 for this outing.

Ohio State Betting Info (2023)

The Buckeyes have an 86.7% chance to win this contest based on the moneyline's implied probability.

The Buckeyes have four wins in seven games against the spread this season.

In games this season when favored by 14.5 points or more, Ohio State has gone 3-2 against the spread.

The Buckeyes have had one game (out of seven) hit the over this year.

The over/under in this matchup is 45.5 points, 10.6 fewer than the average total in this season's Ohio State contests.

Badgers vs. Buckeyes 2023 Scoring Insights

Pts Pts Allowed Home Pts Home Pts Allowed Away Pts Away Pts Allowed Ohio State 33.7 10 38.8 11.5 27 8 Wisconsin 26.9 18.3 25.8 14.8 28.3 23

