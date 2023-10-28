Big Ten Football Promo Codes, Predictions, Computer Picks & Best Bets | Week 9
The available options on the Week 9 college football slate include Big Ten teams involved in five games. As you are putting together your betting ticket or picking parlay options, our model suggests Minnesota (-7) against Michigan State is the best bet against the spread, while betting on the total in the Purdue vs. Nebraska matchup carries the best value. Find even more stats and insights on those and other games in the article below.
Best Week 9 Big Ten Spread Bets
Pick: Minnesota -7 vs. Michigan State
- Matchup: Michigan State Spartans at Minnesota Golden Gophers
- Projected Favorite & Spread: Minnesota by 12.7 points
- Time: 3:30 PM ET
- Date: October 28
- TV Channel: BTN (Stream on Fubo)
Pick: Northwestern +14 vs. Maryland
- Matchup: Maryland Terrapins at Northwestern Wildcats
- Projected Favorite & Spread: Maryland by 9.2 points
- Time: 12:00 PM ET
- Date: October 28
- TV Channel: BTN (Stream on Fubo)
Pick: Nebraska -2.5 vs. Purdue
- Matchup: Purdue Boilermakers at Nebraska Cornhuskers
- Projected Favorite & Spread: Nebraska by 5.8 points
- Time: 3:30 PM ET
- Date: October 28
- TV Channel: Fox Sports 1 (Stream on Fubo)
Best Week 9 Big Ten Total Bets
Over 39.5 - Purdue vs. Nebraska
- Matchup: Purdue Boilermakers at Nebraska Cornhuskers
- Projected Total: 45.4 points
- Time: 3:30 PM ET
- Date: October 28
- TV Channel: Fox Sports 1 (Stream on Fubo)
Over 40.5 - Michigan State vs. Minnesota
- Matchup: Michigan State Spartans at Minnesota Golden Gophers
- Projected Total: 44.6 points
- Time: 3:30 PM ET
- Date: October 28
- TV Channel: BTN (Stream on Fubo)
Over 48.5 - Maryland vs. Northwestern
- Matchup: Maryland Terrapins at Northwestern Wildcats
- Projected Total: 49.9 points
- Time: 12:00 PM ET
- Date: October 28
- TV Channel: BTN (Stream on Fubo)
Week 9 Big Ten Standings
|Team
|2022 Record
|2022 PF/G vs PA/G
|2022 YDS/G vs OPP YDS/G
|Michigan
|8-0 (5-0 Big Ten)
|40.6 / 5.9
|421.6 / 226.8
|Ohio State
|7-0 (4-0 Big Ten)
|33.7 / 10.0
|431.9 / 260.1
|Penn State
|6-1 (3-1 Big Ten)
|39.7 / 9.7
|400.0 / 218.1
|Rutgers
|6-2 (3-2 Big Ten)
|28.1 / 15.8
|327.3 / 277.6
|Wisconsin
|5-2 (3-1 Big Ten)
|26.9 / 18.3
|395.9 / 333.4
|Iowa
|6-2 (3-2 Big Ten)
|19.5 / 14.5
|232.4 / 313.8
|Maryland
|5-2 (2-2 Big Ten)
|33.4 / 18.6
|422.3 / 337.1
|Minnesota
|4-3 (2-2 Big Ten)
|20.3 / 24.3
|302.7 / 338.0
|Nebraska
|4-3 (2-2 Big Ten)
|18.7 / 19.3
|328.9 / 313.6
|Northwestern
|3-4 (1-3 Big Ten)
|20.1 / 25.9
|299.3 / 345.7
|Purdue
|2-5 (1-3 Big Ten)
|23.0 / 29.9
|370.7 / 395.4
|Illinois
|3-5 (1-4 Big Ten)
|20.4 / 27.8
|365.5 / 396.0
|Michigan State
|2-5 (0-4 Big Ten)
|18.9 / 27.9
|326.3 / 354.4
|Indiana
|2-5 (0-4 Big Ten)
|17.9 / 29.3
|311.7 / 366.1
