The Maybank Championship is in progress, and following the second round Maria Gabriela Lopez is in 14th place at -7.

Maybank Championship Time and Date Info

Date: October 26-28, 2023

October 26-28, 2023 Course: TPC Kuala Lumpur

TPC Kuala Lumpur Location: Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia

Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia Par: 72 / 6,596 yards

Maria Gabriela Lopez Insights

Lopez has finished below par on 12 occasions, completed her day without a bogey once and finished 11 rounds with a better-than-average score over her last 15 rounds played.

She has recorded one of the five best scores in one of her last 15 rounds played.

Lopez has registered a score within three shots of the day's best in two of her last 15 rounds, while finishing within five strokes of the top score of the day seven times.

Lopez has made the weekend and finished in the top 20 on the leaderboard once in her past five appearances.

Looking at the past five tournaments she has entered, she made the cut three times.

Lopez has finished with a score better than the tournament average in two of her past five events.

Over the last year

Tournaments AVG Finish AVG Score AVG Strokes Wins Made Cuts Top 5s Top 10s Earnings 23 30 -3 263 0 17 2 5 $751,843

Maybank Championship Insights and Stats

This course is set up to play at 6,596 yards, 405 yards shorter than the average course on the Tour in the past year.

The average course Lopez has played i the last year (6,571 yards) is 25 yards shorter than the course she'll be playing this week (6,596).

Lopez's Last Time Out

Lopez finished in the 26th percentile on the 16 par-3 holes at the BMW Ladies Championship , with an average of 3.06 strokes.

Her 3.90-stroke average on the 40 par-4 holes at the BMW Ladies Championship was strong, putting her in the 71st percentile of the field.

Lopez shot better than 43% of the field at the BMW Ladies Championship on the tournament's 16 par-5 holes, averaging 4.75 strokes per hole compared to the field average, which was 4.75.

Lopez carded a birdie or better on three of 16 par-3s at the BMW Ladies Championship (the tournament average was 2.6).

On the 16 par-3s at the BMW Ladies Championship , Lopez recorded three bogeys or worse (the other competitors averaged 2.4).

Lopez recorded more birdies or better (nine) than the field average of 7.3 on the 40 par-4s at the BMW Ladies Championship .

At that last tournament, Lopez's par-4 performance (on 40 holes) included a bogey or worse four times (better than the field's average, 6.0).

Lopez finished the BMW Ladies Championship with a birdie or better on six of the 16 par-5s, more than the field's average of 5.0.

On the 16 par-5s at the BMW Ladies Championship , Lopez fell short compared to the tournament average of 1.2 bogeys or worse on those holes by recording two.

All statistics in this article reflect Lopez's performance prior to the 2023 Maybank Championship.

