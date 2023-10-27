The Chicago Blackhawks' upcoming game against the Vegas Golden Knights is scheduled for Friday at 6:00 PM ET. Will Tyler Johnson light the lamp in this matchup? Before making a wager on any prop bets, check out the numbers and insights below.

Will Tyler Johnson score a goal against the Golden Knights?

Odds to score a goal this game: +380 (Bet $10 to win $38.00 if he scores a goal)

Johnson stats and insights

  • Johnson has scored in two of seven games this season, with multiple goals in one of those games.
  • He has taken one shot in one game versus the Golden Knights this season, but has not scored.
  • He has scored one goal, but has no assists, on the power play.
  • He has a 27.3% shooting percentage, attempting 1.6 shots per game.

Golden Knights defensive stats

  • The Golden Knights have conceded 13 goals in total (just 1.9 per game), which ranks second in the NHL for fewest goals allowed.
  • So far this season, the Golden Knights have not shut out an opponent. They are averaging 21 hits and 16.4 blocked shots per game.

Blackhawks vs. Golden Knights game info

  • Game Day: Friday, October 27, 2023
  • Game Time: 6:00 PM ET
  • TV Channel: NHL Network, NBCS-CHI, and SCRIPPS
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

