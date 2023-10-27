Will Reese Johnson Score a Goal Against the Golden Knights on October 27?
On Friday at 6:00 PM ET, the Chicago Blackhawks go head to head against the Vegas Golden Knights. Is Reese Johnson going to find the back of the net in this matchup? Take a look at the stats and insights below before making a bet on any player props.
Will Reese Johnson score a goal against the Golden Knights?
Odds to score a goal this game: +850 (Bet $10 to win $85.00 if he scores a goal)
Johnson 2022-23 stats and insights
- In four of 57 games last season, Johnson scored -- but just one goal each time.
- Johnson produced zero points on the power play last season.
- Johnson averaged 0.8 shots per game while posting a shooting percentage of 7.4%.
Golden Knights 2022-23 defensive stats
- The Golden Knights allowed 225 total goals (2.7 per game), ranking 11th in league play in goals against.
- The Golden Knights earned three shutouts last season. Their skaters averaged 23.5 hits and 18.2 blocked shots per game.
Blackhawks vs. Golden Knights game info
- Game Day: Friday, October 27, 2023
- Game Time: 6:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: NHL Network, NBCS-CHI, and SCRIPPS
