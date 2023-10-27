Friday's contest features the Texas Rangers (90-72) and the Arizona Diamondbacks (84-78) matching up at Globe Life Field in what should be a competitive matchup, with a projected 5-4 victory for the Rangers according to our computer prediction. First pitch is at 8:03 PM ET on October 27.

The Rangers will look to Nathan Eovaldi (12-5, 3.63 ERA) versus the Diamondbacks and Zac Gallen (17-9, 3.47 ERA).

Rangers vs. Diamondbacks Game Info & Odds

When: Friday, October 27, 2023 at 8:03 PM ET

Where: Globe Life Field in Arlington, Texas

How to Watch on TV: FOX

Rangers vs. Diamondbacks Score Prediction

Our pick for this matchup is Rangers 5, Diamondbacks 4.

Total Prediction for Rangers vs. Diamondbacks

Total Prediction: Over 8.5 runs

Rangers Performance Insights

In three games over the last 10 matchups when favored by oddsmakers, the Rangers have a record of 1-2.

When it comes to hitting the over, Texas and its opponents are 6-3-1 in its last 10 games with a total.

Sportsbooks have not set a spread for any of the Rangers' last 10 games.

The Rangers have been favorites in 110 games this season and won 65 (59.1%) of those contests.

Texas has a record of 32-19 in games when bookmakers favor them by at least -160 on the moneyline.

The sportsbooks' moneyline implies a 61.5% chance of a victory for the Rangers.

Texas has scored 881 runs this season, which ranks third in MLB.

The Rangers have a 4.29 team ERA that ranks 18th among all MLB pitching staffs.

Diamondbacks Performance Insights

In 10 games as the underdog over the last 10 matchups, the Diamondbacks have a record of 7-3.

When it comes to the total, Arizona and its opponents are 4-6-0 in its previous 10 games.

The Diamondbacks' previous 10 contests have not had a runline set by oddsmakers.

The Diamondbacks have come away with 49 wins in the 97 contests they have been listed as the underdogs in this season.

This season, Arizona has been victorious 14 times in 29 chances when named as an underdog of at least +135 or longer on the moneyline.

The Diamondbacks have an implied victory probability of 42.6% according to the moneyline set by oddsmakers for this matchup.

Averaging 4.6 runs per game (746 total), Arizona is the 14th-highest scoring team in the majors.

Diamondbacks pitchers have a combined ERA of 4.48 ERA this year, which ranks 20th in MLB.

Rangers Schedule

Date Opponent Score Pitching Matchup October 18 Astros L 8-5 Max Scherzer vs Cristian Javier October 19 Astros L 10-3 Andrew Heaney vs Jose Urquidy October 20 Astros L 5-4 Jordan Montgomery vs Justin Verlander October 22 @ Astros W 9-2 Nathan Eovaldi vs Framber Valdez October 23 @ Astros W 11-4 Max Scherzer vs Cristian Javier October 27 Diamondbacks - Nathan Eovaldi vs Zac Gallen October 28 Diamondbacks - TBA vs Merrill Kelly October 30 @ Diamondbacks - TBA vs Brandon Pfaadt October 31 @ Diamondbacks - TBA vs TBA

Diamondbacks Schedule