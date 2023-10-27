In the upcoming game against the Vegas Golden Knights, which begins at 6:00 PM ET on Friday, can we expect Philipp Kurashev to find the back of the net for the Chicago Blackhawks? Let's dig into the most relevant stats and trends to figure out which player props you should be strongly considering.

Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

Sportsbook promo codes

Will Philipp Kurashev score a goal against the Golden Knights?

Odds to score a goal this game: +600 (Bet $10 to win $60.00 if he scores a goal)

Bet on this or any NHL matchup at FanDuel

Kurashev 2022-23 stats and insights

Kurashev scored in nine of 70 games last season, but only one goal each time.

Kurashev picked up four assists on the power play.

Kurashev averaged 1.4 shots per game while posting a shooting percentage of 7.8%.

Watch the NHL, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Golden Knights 2022-23 defensive stats

The Golden Knights ranked 11th in goals against, giving up 225 total goals (2.7 per game) in league play.

The Golden Knights shut out opponents three times last season. As a team, they averaged 23.5 hits and 18.2 blocked shots per game.

Watch the NHL on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

Rep your team with officially licensed NHL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Blackhawks vs. Golden Knights game info

Game Day: Friday, October 27, 2023

Friday, October 27, 2023 Game Time: 6:00 PM ET

6:00 PM ET TV Channel: NHL Network, NBCS-CHI, and SCRIPPS

NHL Network, NBCS-CHI, and SCRIPPS Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Place your bets on any NHL matchup at FanDuel, and sign up with our link for a first-time offer!

Not all offers available in all states, please visit Caesars for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.