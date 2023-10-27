The Chicago Blackhawks, Lukas Reichel among them, meet the Vegas Golden Knights on Friday at 6:00 PM ET, at T-Mobile Arena. Looking to wager on Reichel's props? Here is some information to assist you.

Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

Lukas Reichel vs. Golden Knights Game Info & Odds

When: Friday, October 27, 2023 at 6:00 PM ET

Friday, October 27, 2023 at 6:00 PM ET TV Channel: NHL Network, NBCS-CHI, and SCRIPPS

NHL Network, NBCS-CHI, and SCRIPPS Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Watch this game on Fubo Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: +160)

0.5 points (Over odds: +160) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +290)

Catch NHL action all season long on Fubo!

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Bet on this or any NHL matchup at BetMGM

Rep your team with officially licensed NHL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Reichel Season Stats Insights

Reichel has averaged 14:41 of ice time this season (with a plus-minus of -7).

Through seven games this year, Reichel has yet to score a goal.

Reichel has yet to register a point this year through seven games.

Reichel has yet to post an assist through seven games this season.

Reichel's implied probability to go over his point total is 38.5% based on the odds.

There is an implied probability of 25.6% of Reichel going over his assist prop bet, considering the moneyline odds.

Sign up for Underdog fantasy today.

Reichel Stats vs. the Golden Knights

The Golden Knights have conceded 13 goals in total (only 1.9 per game), which ranks second in the league for fewest goals allowed.

The team's +14 goal differential leads in the league.

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. Vegas 7 Games 1 0 Points 0 0 Goals 0 0 Assists 0

Watch the NHL on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.