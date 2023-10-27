The Chicago Blackhawks, with Connor Bedard, take the ice Friday versus the Vegas Golden Knights at T-Mobile Arena, with the puck dropping at 6:00 PM ET. Fancy a wager on Bedard in the Blackhawks-Golden Knights game? Use our stats and information below.

Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

Connor Bedard vs. Golden Knights Game Info & Odds

When: Friday, October 27, 2023 at 6:00 PM ET

Friday, October 27, 2023 at 6:00 PM ET TV Channel: NHL Network, NBCS-CHI, and SCRIPPS

NHL Network, NBCS-CHI, and SCRIPPS Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Watch this game on Fubo Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: -133)

0.5 points (Over odds: -133) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +175)

Catch NHL action all season long on Fubo!

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Bet on this or any NHL matchup at BetMGM

Rep your team with officially licensed NHL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Bedard Season Stats Insights

Bedard's plus-minus this season, in 20:00 per game on the ice, is -4.

Bedard has a goal in two of seven games this season, but has to post a multi-goal effort.

In four of seven games this season, Bedard has registered a point, but he has no games yet with multiple points.

Bedard has an assist in two of seven games, but hasn't registered more than one in any game this season.

Bedard has an implied probability of 57.1% to go over his point total based on the odds.

There is a 36.4% chance of Bedard having more than 0.5 assists, based on the moneyline odds.

Sign up for Underdog fantasy today.

Bedard Stats vs. the Golden Knights

The Golden Knights have conceded 13 goals in total (only 1.9 per game), which ranks second in the NHL for fewest goals allowed.

The team's +14 goal differential leads in the league.

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. Vegas 7 Games 1 4 Points 1 2 Goals 1 2 Assists 0

Watch the NHL on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.