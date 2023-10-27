Player prop bet odds for Jack Eichel and others are available when the Vegas Golden Knights host the Chicago Blackhawks at T-Mobile Arena on Friday at 6:00 PM ET.

Blackhawks vs. Golden Knights Game Info

When: Friday, October 27, 2023 at 6:00 PM ET

Friday, October 27, 2023 at 6:00 PM ET TV Channel: NHL Network, NBCS-CHI, and SCRIPPS

NHL Network, NBCS-CHI, and SCRIPPS Where: T-Mobile Arena in Paradise, Nevada

T-Mobile Arena in Paradise, Nevada Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Blackhawks vs. Golden Knights Additional Info

NHL Props Today: Chicago Blackhawks

Connor Bedard Props

Points Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -133, Under Odds: +100)

0.5 (Over Odds: -133, Under Odds: +100) Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: +175, Under Odds: -238)

Connor Bedard has posted four total points (0.6 per game) this season. He has two goals and two assists.

Bedard Recent Games

Opponent Date Goals Assists Points Shots vs. Bruins Oct. 24 0 0 0 0 vs. Golden Knights Oct. 21 1 0 1 2 at Avalanche Oct. 19 0 0 0 0 at Maple Leafs Oct. 16 0 0 0 4 at Canadiens Oct. 14 0 1 1 5

NHL Props Today: Vegas Golden Knights

Jack Eichel Props

Points Prop: 1.5 (Over Odds: +165, Under Odds: -227)

1.5 (Over Odds: +165, Under Odds: -227) Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -115, Under Odds: -115)

Eichel is Vegas' top contributor with eight points. He has three goals and five assists this season.

Eichel Recent Games

Opponent Date Goals Assists Points Shots vs. Flyers Oct. 24 0 2 2 4 at Blackhawks Oct. 21 0 1 1 4 at Jets Oct. 19 1 0 1 3 vs. Stars Oct. 17 0 0 0 8 vs. Ducks Oct. 14 1 1 2 8

William Karlsson Props

Points Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -115, Under Odds: -115)

0.5 (Over Odds: -115, Under Odds: -115) Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: +170, Under Odds: -227)

William Karlsson has seven points (one per game), scoring two goals and adding five assists.

Karlsson Recent Games

Opponent Date Goals Assists Points Shots vs. Flyers Oct. 24 0 1 1 2 at Blackhawks Oct. 21 1 0 1 2 at Jets Oct. 19 0 1 1 0 vs. Stars Oct. 17 1 1 2 4 vs. Ducks Oct. 14 0 0 0 2

