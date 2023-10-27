The Vegas Golden Knights (7-0, riding a seven-game winning streak) host the Chicago Blackhawks (2-5, losers of three in a row). The matchup on Friday, October 27 begins at 6:00 PM ET on NHL Network, NBCS-CHI, and SCRIPPS.

Blackhawks vs. Golden Knights Game Info

When: Friday, October 27, 2023 at 6:00 PM ET

When: Friday, October 27, 2023 at 6:00 PM ET
TV Channel: NHL Network, NBCS-CHI, and SCRIPPS

Favorite Underdog Total Spread Golden Knights (-350) Blackhawks (+260) 6 Golden Knights (-1.5)

Blackhawks Betting Insights

This season the Blackhawks have won two of the seven games in which they've been an underdog.

Chicago is 1-2 this season when entering a game as the underdog by +260 or more on the moneyline.

The Blackhawks have a 27.8% chance to win this game based on the implied probability of the moneyline.

Chicago has combined with its opponent to score more than 6 goals just twice this season.

Blackhawks vs Golden Knights Additional Info

Blackhawks vs. Golden Knights Rankings

Golden Knights Total (Rank) Blackhawks Total (Rank) 27 (4th) Goals 14 (29th) 13 (2nd) Goals Allowed 21 (15th) 6 (10th) Power Play Goals 2 (27th) 2 (4th) Shorthanded Goals Allowed 3 (6th)

Blackhawks Advanced Stats

The Blackhawks' 14 total goals (two per game) rank 29th in the league.

The Blackhawks have conceded 21 total goals (three per game) to rank 15th.

They have a -7 goal differential, which ranks 27th in the league.

