Jack Eichel and Corey Perry will be two of the most exciting players to watch when the Vegas Golden Knights meet the Chicago Blackhawks at T-Mobile Arena on Friday, October 27 at 6:00 PM ET.

Blackhawks vs. Golden Knights Game Information

Blackhawks Players to Watch

Chicago's Perry has recorded three assists and two goals in seven games. That's good for five points.

Chicago's Connor Bedard has posted four total points (0.6 per game), with two goals and two assists.

This season, Andreas Athanasiou has scored zero goals and contributed three assists for Chicago, giving him a point total of three.

In the crease, Arvid Soderblom has a 1-2-0 record this season, with a .912 save percentage (27th in the league). In 3 games, he has 83 saves, and has conceded eight goals (2.7 goals against average).

Golden Knights Players to Watch

One of the top contributors this season for Vegas, Eichel has eight points in seven games (three goals, five assists).

William Karlsson is another important player for Vegas, with seven points (one per game) -- scoring two goals and adding five assists.

Chandler Stephenson has seven points for Vegas, via two goals and five assists.

Logan Thompson's record is 3-0-0. He has conceded six goals (two goals against average) and made 84 saves with a .933% save percentage (12th in league).

Blackhawks vs. Golden Knights Stat Comparison

Golden Knights Rank Golden Knights AVG Blackhawks AVG Blackhawks Rank 4th 3.86 Goals Scored 2 30th 2nd 1.86 Goals Allowed 3 13th 20th 30.3 Shots 26.1 30th 5th 28 Shots Allowed 36 31st 9th 24% Power Play % 6.67% 30th 6th 90% Penalty Kill % 86.36% 9th

