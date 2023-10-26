Bills vs. Buccaneers Thursday Night Football: Promo Codes, Odds, Moneyline, and Spread - Week 8
Published: Oct. 22, 2023 at 10:48 PM CDT|Updated: 47 minutes ago
The Tampa Bay Buccaneers (3-3) are listed as 7.5-point underdogs on Thursday, October 26, 2023 against the Buffalo Bills (4-3). This contest has an over/under of 42.5.
The betting insights and trends for the Bills can be found in this article before they take on the Buccaneers. The Buccaneers' betting trends and insights can be seen below before you bet on their matchup with Bills.
Watch the NFL this season on Fubo!
Sportsbook Promo Codes
|Sportsbook
|Promo Code
|Offer
|BetMGM
|GNPLAY1
|First Bet Offer: Up to $1500 Back in Bonus Bets
|BetWay
|Click Here
|First bet reset up to $250 back in bonus bets if your first bet loses
|Caesars
|Click Here
|New Users: Bet $50 Get $250
|DraftKings
|Click Here
|Bet $5 Get $200 In bonus bets instantly!
|FanDuel
|Click Here
|Bet $5 Get $200 in Bonus Bets
Bills vs. Buccaneers Odds, Spread, Over/Under
See the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup listed on individual sportsbooks.
|Favorite
|Total
|Buffalo Moneyline
|Tampa Bay Moneyline
|BetMGM
|Bills (-7.5)
|42.5
|-375
|+300
|Bet on this game with BetMGM
|FanDuel
|Bills (-7.5)
|42.5
|-400
|+315
|Bet on this game with FanDuel
Buffalo vs. Tampa Bay Game Info
- When: Thursday, October 26, 2023 at 8:15 PM ET
- Where: Highmark Stadium in Orchard Park, New York
- TV Info: Amazon Prime Video
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
Bills vs. Buccaneers Betting Insights
- Buffalo has posted a 3-4-0 record against the spread this season.
- The Bills have won once ATS (1-2) as a 7.5-point favorite or more this year.
- Buffalo games with a set total have hit the over three times this season (42.9%).
- Tampa Bay's record against the spread in 2023 is 3-3-0.
- Tampa Bay has had one game (of six) go over the total this season.
Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly! Contact 1-800-GAMBLER if you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.