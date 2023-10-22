Packers vs. Broncos: Promo Codes, Odds, Moneyline, and Spread - Week 7
Published: Oct. 18, 2023 at 10:41 PM CDT|Updated: 37 minutes ago
According to bookmakers, the Green Bay Packers (2-3) are just 1-point favorites against the Denver Broncos (1-5) on Sunday, October 22, 2023. The game's over/under is listed at 45.
Before the Packers meet the Broncos, take a look at their recent betting insights and trends. The betting trends and insights for the Broncos can be found in this article before they take on the Packers.
Watch the NFL this season on Fubo!
Packers vs. Broncos Odds, Spread, Over/Under
Take a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup across different sportsbooks.
|Favorite
|Total
|Green Bay Moneyline
|Denver Moneyline
|BetMGM
|Packers (-1)
|45
|-115
|-105
|Bet on this game with BetMGM
|FanDuel
|Packers (-1.5)
|45
|-118
|+100
|Bet on this game with FanDuel
Green Bay vs. Denver Game Info
- When: Sunday, October 22, 2023 at 4:25 PM ET
- Where: Empower Field at Mile High in Denver, Colorado
- TV Info: CBS
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
Packers vs. Broncos Betting Insights
- So far this season, Green Bay has posted a 3-2-0 record against the spread.
- Green Bay games with a set total have hit the over three times this season (60%).
- Denver has no wins against the spread this season.
- The Broncos don't have a win ATS (0-2) as a 1-point underdog or greater this year.
- Denver has played six games this season, and four of them have gone over the total.
Packers Player Props
|Name
|Pass Yds
|Pass TDs
|Rush Yds
|Rush TDs
|Rec Yds
|Rec TDs
|Romeo Doubs
|-
|-
|-
|-
|42.5 (-115)
|-
|Jordan Love
|231.5 (-115)
|1.5 (+110)
|14.5 (-115)
|-
|-
|-
|Luke Musgrave
|-
|-
|-
|-
|31.5 (-118)
|-
|Jayden Reed
|-
|-
|-
|-
|26.5 (-115)
|-
|Christian Watson
|-
|-
|-
|-
|48.5 (-118)
|-
Payouts above are for the "over" bet.
Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly! Contact 1-800-GAMBLER if you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction.
