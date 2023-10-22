In the Week 7 game between the Green Bay Packers and the Denver Broncos at 4:25 PM ET on Sunday, will Aaron Jones get into the end zone? Continue reading for odds and info on whether he's a safe bet to pick up a TD in this matchup.

Will Aaron Jones score a touchdown against the Broncos?

Odds to score a TD this game: +115 (Bet $10 to win $11.50 if he scores a TD)

Jones has run for 59 yards on 14 carries (29.5 ypg), with one touchdown.

Jones has also caught three passes for 82 yards (41 per game) and one touchdown.

Jones has one rushing TD this season.

He has had a touchdown catch in one of two games this season. He had only one TD in that game.

Aaron Jones Game Log

Week Opponent Carries Rush Yards Rush TDs Receptions Rec Yards Rec TDs Week 1 @Bears 9 41 1 2 86 1 Week 4 Lions 5 18 0 1 -4 0

