In the Week 7 contest between the Green Bay Packers and the Denver Broncos at 4:25 PM ET on Sunday, will A.J. Dillon hit paydirt? Continue reading for odds and intel on whether he's a safe bet to pick up a TD in this matchup.

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Think Dillon will score in this matchup, or want to bet on a different player? Use our link to sign up at Bet MGM for a first-time deposit bonus!

Will A.J. Dillon score a touchdown against the Broncos?

Odds to score a TD this game: +115 (Bet $10 to win $11.50 if he scores a TD)

Green Bay's top rusher, Dillon, has rushed 64 times for 194 yards (38.8 per game), with one touchdown.

Dillon also has three catches this season for 25 yards (5 ypg).

Dillon has one rushing touchdown in five games.

A.J. Dillon Game Log

Watch the NFL this season on Fubo!

Week Opponent Carries Rush Yards Rush TDs Receptions Rec Yards Rec TDs Week 1 @Bears 13 19 0 2 17 0 Week 2 @Falcons 15 55 0 1 8 0 Week 3 Saints 11 33 0 0 0 0 Week 4 Lions 5 11 0 0 0 0 Week 5 @Raiders 20 76 1 0 0 0

Rep A.J. Dillon with officially licensed NFL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.