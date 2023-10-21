Week 8 Local College Football TV Schedule & Streaming Info in Wisconsin
Published: Oct. 21, 2023 at 3:38 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
The Wisconsin Badgers and the Illinois Fighting Illini hit the field for one of many compelling NCAA football matchups on the slate in Week 8 that should be of interest to fans in Wisconsin.
College Football Games to Watch in Wisconsin on TV This Week
Wisconsin Badgers at Illinois Fighting Illini
- Time: 3:30 PM ET
- Date: Saturday, October 21
- Venue: Memorial Stadium (Champaign, IL)
- TV Channel: FOX Sports Networks
- Live Stream: Fubo
- Favorite: Wisconsin (-3)
